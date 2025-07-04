SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash on I-79 in Washington County on Friday.

Members of the South Strabane Fire Department were called to I-79 North near Manifold Road at 2:19 p.m.

Multiple vehicles had crashed, with one of them rolling onto its roof. The other vehicle sustained heavy damage to its front.

6 people hospitalized after crash on I-79 in South Strabane Township Multiple people were injured in a crash on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. (South Strabane Fire Department/South Strabane Fire Department)

Firefighters said five people were taken to UPMC Washington for treatment and a sixth person was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center.

I-79 North was closed as crews responded but all lanes were reopened at around 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters said they are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group