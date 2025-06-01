7 people arrested at DUI checkpoint in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. — Police arrested seven people at a DUI checkpoint in Bellevue.

The West Hills DUI Task Force worked with Pennsylvania State Police to set up a sobriety checkpoint on Ohio River Blvd (Route 65) Saturday night.

Around 1000 people passed through the checkpoint.

Among them, 17 people had to take field sobriety tests. 7 of them were arrested for DUI.

One person was arrested on drug-related charges.

17 drivers were also cited for vehicle violations, including driving without a license or having an expired one.

Ten people were taken off the road for driving with a suspended license.

The check ran from 10:45 p.m. to 2:45 a.m.

Officers from at least 14 different communities participated.

