700 motorcyclists raise money for scholarships honoring fallen officer

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of motorcyclists turned out in support of a slain police officer and to raise money in his name.

Around 700 bikers participated in Saturday’s Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Motorcycle Ride in Harmar Township.

Shaw was 25 when he was shot and killed while chasing a suspect in New Kensington in 2017.

"Officer Shaw gave his life for our community. The least we can do is honor him and continue his legacy with these scholarships," organizer Eric Felack said. “We’re blessed with the support of the community and all these wonderful bikers.”

The ride helps fund two scholarships given away annually to cadets at the Allegheny County Police Academy.

