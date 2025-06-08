73-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mercer County.

According to City of Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of East State Street and Buhl Boulevard in Sharon.

First responders found a seriously injured 73-year-old man in the intersection and took him by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.

Stabile says the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

