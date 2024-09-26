73-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in West View.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Perry Highway (Route 19) and Wellington Drive at 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe the man was hit after he tried to cross the street while traveling southbound on Perry Highway.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

