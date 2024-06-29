81-year-old woman dead after wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

The Westmoreland County coroner said Wilma H. Bradish, 81, from South Huntingdon Township was traveling east on Route 30 in Ligonier Township Saturday morning in a Subaru Forester.

At 11:28 a.m., her vehicle crossed the center line into the left travel lane and crashed into a Jeep Wrangler. It is unknown what caused her to cross the center line at this time.

Bradish was pronounced dead at Independence Health Latrobe Hospital at 12:18 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep went to Latrobe hospital on their own power and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department will release more details as the investigation continues.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group