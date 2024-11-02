AAA warning drivers to watch for deer, says it’s peak time of year for collisions

PITTSBURGH — AAA is warning drivers to watch out for deer on the roads and says it’s the peak time of year for collisions.

A news release says the number of cars hitting deer increases during October and then peaks in November and December.

AAA also advises that insurance claims for these crashes are getting more expensive.

“More collisions between vehicles and deer occur now than any other time of the year,” says Jonathon King, vice president of insurance sales for AAA East Central. “One of our top claims as winter approaches is for vehicles that have been totaled from hitting animals, and the costs can be staggering.”

In 2023, AAA says there were more than 6,000 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there are roughly one million crashes with deer each year that kill 200 Americans, cause more than 10,000 injuries and result in $1 billion in vehicle damages.

AAA suggests drivers:

Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.

Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.

Deer rarely travel alone, so if there is one, more are likely nearby.

Resist the urge to swerve. Keep both hands firmly on the wheel and don't change lanes. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don't know which way to run. It can also put motorists in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause the vehicle to crash into something.

If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of a vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards the windshield. Letting off the brake can protect motorists from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.

If you do hit a deer, AAA suggests you:

Call the police.

Avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt people or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Motorists should contact their insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage.

