ACCD continues efforts to improve water quality of rivers, streams in Western PA

PITTSBURGH — State data shows there are more than 80,000 miles of streams and rivers in Pennsylvania.

In Allegheny County, many of those streams are damaged by pollutants from erosion and sedimentation, stormwater runoff and abandoned mine drainage.

The Allegheny County Conservation District (ACCD) is doing its part to improve water quality and reduce pollution.

If you’ve visited Findlay Township in the last couple of years, you might have noticed a rain garden near the activity center. It’s a nature-based solution to capture and clean stormwater runoff before it becomes our drinking water.

“This is constructed to slow down and absorb water,” said Heather Manzo, ACCD executive director. “It also helps reduce the cost and keep lower how much our water bills are because it makes it easier for the water plants to clean.”

The rain garden is just one of the ways ACCD has been working to reduce pollution that flows into our local streams, creeks, and rivers over the last 15 years.

The organization has identified stormwater runoff and abandoned mine drainage as top priorities to tackle in the Montour Run Watershed, with heavy rains having the potential to exacerbate the former.

“If there’s oil from a car that’s leaking or still gasoline or just a lot of dirt and soil and leaf detritus, it just washes right into the streams,” Manzo said.

Their efforts are paying off. A few years ago, the Milk Run AMD system was created, designed to remove tens of thousands of pounds of acid and aluminum every year. As a result, fish have made a comeback in Montour Run, which is now stocked with trout.

“It was just so gratifying to see that life come back [and] to see all of that aluminum sedimentation be clear,” Manzo said.

ACCD has noticed an overall improvement in water quality in the region and is looking forward to continuing work with environmental partners.

“It gives a lot of hope for the future because when we coordinate, share knowledge, do planning, and find funding together, then we are able to implement those solutions,” Manzo said.

