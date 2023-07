ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County man is accused of trying to solicit sex from two decoys posing as teenage girls.

New video shows a member of an online non-profit dedicated to catching child predators confronting the suspect, Dale Pine, 61.

