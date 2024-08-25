Advocates call for a more inclusive world at Disability Pride Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh celebrated Disability Pride and the 34th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act on Saturday.

Community members of all abilities gathered in Schenley Plaza for activities, performances and food during an event that celebrates the disabled community while also advocating for a more inclusive world.

“There are so many of us, and yet we’re stuck at home, or we’re in institutions, and that isn’t where we should be. We need to be out in the community celebrating with everyone else, living our lives just like everybody else does,” said Monica Albert-Still, who is on the Board of Directors of Disability Rights Pennsylvania.

This was the third year for Disability Pride Pittsburgh. Channel 11′s own Jennifer Tomazic and Trisha Pittman helped emcee the event.

