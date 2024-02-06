Advocates frustrated after Pittsburgh pauses free Spay and Neuter Program

PITTSBURGH — Animal advocates are “frustrated” after the City of Pittsburgh announced that it’s suspended a longtime program that provided free spay and neuter surgeries for cats and dogs.

For more than a decade, city residents were able to have the procedures performed at no cost for up to 5 animals, including feral cats. Both Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue had partnered with the city to provide services.

“Having it suspended at this time is really a tragedy, and could be a tragedy of great proportions in a couple of months,” said Carol Whaley, a Humane Policy Volunteer Leader with the Humane Society of the United States.

According to Whaley, the program has been vital to humanely controlling feral cat populations in the city, and this time of year, in particular, is when cats are looking to procreate.

Jenn Geibel, animal advocate, told Channel 11 that an unspayed female cat can produce more than 200 kittens within her lifetime.

“It’s so vital to get these cats in and not only get them spayed and neutered but to get them vaccinated against rabies to provide that level of health to the community,” Geibel said. “So without this vital program and these cats going uncared for in that capacity, we’re going to see an increase in the decline of health of wildlife in the community, humans in the community and pets in the community.”

They further worry that growing populations could further overwhelm shelters, prompting more to consider euthanasia. The problem of overcrowding could be further compounded by residents surrendering pets that could become pregnant, or subsequent litters, due to an inability to afford the surgeries.

On Monday, the city’s Public Safety website stated only that the program was placed on pause and “is being revised in ways to ensure that the program’s limited funds are helping those residents and animals most in need of this assistance.”

We contacted a spokesperson for more information and received a statement on Tuesday that claimed the tax-payer-funded program has been abused. According to the news release, a recent evaluation of the program revealed that “services were being used in inappropriate ways disingenuous to the spirit of the program.” For instance, leaders claim that people residing outside of the city were using the residential information from Pittsburgh friends and family members in order to take advantage of the service.

“The Bureau of Animal Care & Control is currently working with our partners at Humane Animal Rescue and Animal Friends to address some of the issues that have arisen with the Spay and Neuter Program as its use has grown and the associated costs have increased,” said Lee Schmidt, Director of Public Safety.

Channel 11 reached out to both Humane Animal Rescue and Animal Friends for a response.

“While we understand the pause will cause short-term inconvenience for people and their pets, we fully support the City’s goal of restructuring the program to make it as effective as possible in reducing the serious problem of over-population of animals,” said Dr. Amanda Zetwo, Medical Director at Animal Friends. “We are continuing to work collaboratively to ensure the future stability and sustainability of the program in order for the residents and animals who are most in need to have access to the quality care that is provided.”

A Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) spokesperson told us it supports the city’s efforts “to ensure that assistance reaches those residents and animals that are in the most need.” HARP said it remains committed to offering affordable options for both cats and dogs, and folks facing financial challenges with having their pets spayed or neutered can contact the Pet Helpline by phone at 412-345-0348 or email at pethelpline@HumaneAnimalRescue.org.

The City of Pittsburgh said it will contact individuals who have already submitted an application or have scheduled a spay or neuter. In the meantime, Schmidt said that they’ll be working to “build out a more sustainable and equitable program” that “ensures good stewardship of tax payer dollars.”

Geibel and Whaley told Channel 11 that they believe there is room for improvement. For instance, they’d like to see the program better advertise to communities truly in need. They’d further like to see private vet clinics contribute to the program.

“I hope whatever updates and modifications they’re making to the program do happen in an extremely timely manner,” Whaley said.

