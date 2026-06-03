Advocates reflect on Pittsburgh’s water crisis 10 years later

PITTSBURGH — Ten years after Pittsburgh’s water crisis, advocates are pushing to protect the city’s water going forward.

The Our Water Campaign hosted an event to reflect on the community efforts 10 years ago to fix the lead problem in Pittsburgh.

Organizers say there’s still work to do to ensure every resident has access to safe water.

“We want to ensure that everything is accessible no matter where we call home,” Gabby Gray said. “Ensuring that everyone has access to clean, safe, and affordable water.”

Residents were able to speak with city leaders about available resources and get free water filters and lead testing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group