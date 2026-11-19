PITTSBURGH — The engine on the excavator roars to life as men shout and point down at the street. A strap leading to the bucket tenses, then strains as the machine rolls backward.

Suddenly, a long, dark tube emerges from the ground. It’s lifted onto the pavement – the first time that section of lead pipe has seen sunlight in nearly a century.

The activity along Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden Avenue that morning has been repeated all over the city. Block by block, crews are digging into the soil to remove the hazardous pipes that were used to bring water to people’s homes.

Pittsburgh Water leaders say they’re on track to have all of the city’s lead pipes torn out by the end of 2027 – a remarkable turnaround from a decade ago, when the city’s water tested at 22 parts per billion, above federal action guidelines of 15 parts per billion.

“We are now down to two parts per billion,” spokeswoman Julianne Pelusi said. “We want to get the lead out completely, and that’s why we’ve kept our foot on the gas.”

Pittsburgh now has some of the lowest levels of lead in its water supply in the region, joining other communities like Beaver Falls, New Kensington, Cranberry, Fox Chapel and McKeesport – the latter two of which reported zero lead in the latest round of publicly available testing.

Other communities have more work to do. Wilkinsburg, Ambridge and Blairsville tested higher than most other communities – in Wilkinsburg’s case, nearly 10 parts per billion – but all three had levels well within what the government considers acceptable.

Only Aliquippa failed, coming in at 33 parts per billion from testing performed in 2024. The water authority has been forced to send notices out every six months since it works on installing an anti-corrosion system to prevent the lead pipes from wearing down any further.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environmental Protection confirmed the authority was getting closer to actually making the fix.

“The corrosion control feasibility study was approved as of July 31, 2026, and the city has since submitted a construction application, which is currently under review,” Laina Aquiline wrote. “DEP continues to monitor Aliquippa’s progress against the [Consent Order and Agreement] deadlines.”

It’s not clear how long the DEP’s review of the construction plan could last, though Aquiline said she was seeking an answer in response to a follow-up question.

Neither Aliquippa city leaders nor representatives of the water authority responded to requests for comment ahead of this story’s publication.

Anyone with concerns about lead in their water supply can order a testing kit from their local water supplier. Standard water filters from companies like Brita do not filter out lead, but their higher-end filters, known as NSF/ANSI Standard 53–certified filters, can.

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