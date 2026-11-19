WASHINGTON, Pa. — Court documents shed new light on what happened the night of a shooting that left a man injured in the City of Washington.

Arthur Mull III, 18, is accused of shooting a man four times on Hall Avenue on Sunday. He was arrested on Tuesday.

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According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police he went to a friend’s house the night of the shooting, where Mull and the victim were in an argument. The victim said the two men were threatening each other and kept discussing a meeting.

A third person who was mutually associated with Mull and the shooting victim offered this witness a ride home. The victim accepted the offer, but emphasized that they wanted to be taken home so they could avoid being involved in the escalating argument and threats of violence.

The driver, Mull and the witness left the house. Police say the driver did not fulfill the witness’s request and instead took them to Mull’s house. Court documents say Mull went into his house and came back out with a ski mask.

The ride continued, and the vehicle encountered the shooting victim who had been involved in the earlier argument. The witness said they saw Mull exit the vehicle and chase the shooting victim down an alleyway. The driver then told the witness to get out of the vehicle.

The witness said they began walking home, eventually encountering Mull again, who started to follow them.

As the witness continued walking, followed by Mull, they saw the victim again, this time at a house on Hall Avenue. The victim said they then turned and ran from the scene, hearing several rapid-fire shots.

Police say, after running through alleys and yards to catch the witness, Mull pointed a gun at them and demanded to know where they were going. Police say the witness pleaded to go home and said they had nothing to do with what happened. Police said Mull responded by saying he would decide whether or not the witness could leave.

Court documents show Mull led the witness to his home at gunpoint and forced them inside. He is accused of holding them inside a bedroom for around 40 minutes while keeping the gun pointed at them, making calls and exchanging messages.

The witness said Mull said he intended to burn his clothing and ski mask.

Court documents also say the witness saw the moments when Mull learned he had hit the victim with gunfire and described him as excited.

Police said the witness pleaded with Mull several times, asking to leave the house. They added Mull eventually let the witness do so, but after he pointed the gun in their face, warning them to remain silent.

After learning this information, police contacted Washington County Adult Probation to conduct a compliance check on Mull. That’s when he was taken into custody.

Police reported finding a gun that had been reported stolen out of North Strabane Township inside the home, adding that it had been illegally modified with a “Glock Switch.”

Mull faces attempted homicide, kidnapping, intimidation of a witness, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault attempting to cause serious bodily injury, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful restraint, prohibited offensive weapons, persons not to possess firearms, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Two magazines and Mull’s iPhone were also recovered from the home. Police did not have details on the content in the phone.

Mull is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

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