After tough loss, Pitt faces No. 16 Georgia Tech on the road

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is back in action this weekend, facing No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road in Atlanta.

Pitt returns to ACC play after a 37-15 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, which ended their five-game winning streak. The Panthers have a strong record against Georgia Tech, having won four of the last five meetings, including a decisive 52-21 victory in their last visit to Atlanta in 2021.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has a 6-2 record against Georgia Tech, with losses occurring in 2017 and 2022. Since 2015, Narduzzi has led Pitt to 51 victories in ACC play, ranking third in the conference behind Clemson and Miami.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles made a notable return last week, recording nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, 0.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown. Biles’ interception marked his second pick-six of the season and the third of his career, making him one of only two Pitt linebackers to achieve multiple pick-sixes in a season over the last three decades.

