AHN Grove City celebrates grand opening of their Cancer Institute

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network (AHN) celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Cancer Institute at AHN Grove City Hospital on Oct. 15, nearly tripling its size to 3,100 square feet.

The expansion of the Cancer Institute at AHN Grove City Hospital includes additional infusion treatment bays, exam rooms, and an expanded check-in area, enhancing patient privacy and comfort. The facility will open to patients on Nov. 3.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional cancer care to the Grove City community and surrounding areas,” said Christopher Clark, DO, MHA, president of AHN Grove City Hospital.

“The opening of the expanded Cancer Institute at AHN Grove City represents a major step forward in our ability to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge cancer care to the region,” said David Bartlett, MD, chair of the AHN Cancer Institute.

The project transformed existing space on the hospital’s first floor into a larger and more patient-centered cancer facility. Key improvements include increasing the number of chemotherapy infusion bays from six to eight, each with private walls for enhanced privacy and comfort. The new infusion bays also allow space for a support person to accompany the patient.

The number of exam rooms has increased from two to three, which is expected to reduce wait times and improve access to care. The check-in area has been expanded to accommodate more patients and streamline the registration process.

A new exterior entrance at the south side of the building provides patients with direct access to parking, simplifying arrival and departure.

The $4.4 million expansion was supported by a $1 million gift from the Grove City Health Care Foundation and $65,000 from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation, which also supports cancer patient assistance for lodging, travel, and other essential needs.

Services available at the AHN Cancer Institute – Grove City include medical oncology, infusion therapy, nutritional counseling, social service support, and access to cancer clinical trials.

The former Grove City Medical Center became part of AHN in January 2020, and the AHN Cancer Institute opened at the facility on July 15, 2020. Since then, oncology patient volume has increased dramatically, serving a record number of patients in 2024.

