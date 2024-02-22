AHN West Penn Hospital completes $12M renovation of Mellon Pavilion

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Hospital completed a $12 million renovation of the Mellon Pavilion medical office complex in Bloomfield.

The renovation lasted two years and focused on creating a seamless action point to several of the West Penn Hospital’s outpatient centers, AHN said.

Renovations include:

Clinics for primary care and gynecology and obstetrics were brought to the ground floor, where they can be accessed directly from the street level.

West Penn Medical Associates, a large primary care practice previously located across two floors in a nearby office building, was relocated to the Mellon Pavilion.

The ground floor brings West Penn’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Seasons OB/GYN practice, West Penn Multispecialty Clinic, Urogynecology, Midlife Health, and Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery into a single, integrated location.

The OB/GYN ultrasound center at Mellon Pavilion – the busiest ultrasound center within AHN – was also completely renovated, providing a more spacious and comfortable environment for birthing people.

West Penn Hospital is AHN’s flagship facility for maternity health care. The hospital is home to AHN’s busiest labor and delivery program and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that offers high-level care to premature and critically ill babies. Each year, AHN West Penn brings roughly 4,000 babies into the world.

“AHN and Highmark Health’s commitment to investing in patient-centered programs and facilities is essential to bringing our Living Health model life, and the Mellon Pavilion renovation is another great example of us delivering on that promise at West Penn,” said president of West Penn Hospital Brian Johnson, MD. “The changes we have made at the Pavilion have allowed us to optimize the layout of some of our most frequently visited programs and clinics, creating a more integrated, convenient and positive experience for patients who seek care at our facility.”

West Penn Hospital also houses the AHN Women’s Behavioral Health and the Alexis Joy D’Achille Center for Perinatal Mental Health.

“The new configuration is purposefully arranged to better complement the comprehensive spectrum of care that can already be found at West Penn Hospital,” said Chair of AHN Women’s Institute Marcia Klein-Patel, MD, PhD. “These enhancements to the Mellon Pavilion are designed to create a seamless, convenient patient experience for birthing people and their loved ones. Our clinical teams have decades of experience caring for patients throughout this region, and we look forward to continuing our legacy of innovative and compassionate care from this beautiful new space.”

