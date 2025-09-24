Algae growth continues to impact customers’ water in some Butler County communities

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Algae growth is impacting customers’ water in some Butler County communities.

In a letter to customers, Pennsylvania American Water officials say they’re continuing to address taste and odor issues caused by algae in the local system’s drinking water source.

The naturally occurring growth affects Lake Oneida and Thorn Run Reservoirs, the key water source for the City of Butler, boroughs of East Butler and Saxonburg and parts of Butler, Center, Oakland, Penn and Summit townships.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Water in some Butler County communities safe but smelly, Pennsylvania American Water officials say

Algae is a microscopic plant that creates an odd but harmless taste or odor, officials say. Prolonged hot, dry weather and high levels of nutrients have promoted the growth.

The growth doesn’t currently pose a health threat, and drinking water continues to meet Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards, officials say.

Pennsylvania American Water is adjusting treatment in response to changing source water conditions. Officials say the system is routinely flushed to maintain water quality standards.

For more information, you can call Pennsylvania American Water’s Customer Service Organization at 1-800-565-7292.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group