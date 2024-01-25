Local

Aliquippa football loses PIAA appeal, will play in Class 5A

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Aliquippa Football (WPXI) Aliquippa Football (WPXI)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa football team has lost its appeal to the PIAA and will play in Class 5A moving forward.

Channel 11 confirmed the decision on Wednesday evening.

>> Aliquippa football to be moved to Class 5A after winning championship, PIAA says

Aliquippa won the Class 4A state title in November and the team was moved up due to the PIAA’s competition classification formula in the beginning of January.

The program announced it would appeal the decision on Jan. 9.

Legislation was introduced on Wednesday aimed to resolve problems with the way Pennsylvania schools are classified for athletic competition.

>> Legislation introduced regarding school athletic classifications after Aliquippa forced to move up

Aliquippa has won a total of five state titles and has three alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania state police searching for missing teenage siblings from Indiana County
  • Special needs student allegedly raped; grandma sues Pittsburgh Public Schools, popular coffee chain
  • Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on South Side Slopes
  • VIDEO: ACLU calls on Pittsburgh Public Schools to cease summary citations for students
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read