Aliquippa football loses PIAA appeal, will play in Class 5A

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa football team has lost its appeal to the PIAA and will play in Class 5A moving forward.

Channel 11 confirmed the decision on Wednesday evening.

Aliquippa won the Class 4A state title in November and the team was moved up due to the PIAA’s competition classification formula in the beginning of January.

The program announced it would appeal the decision on Jan. 9.

Legislation was introduced on Wednesday aimed to resolve problems with the way Pennsylvania schools are classified for athletic competition.

Aliquippa has won a total of five state titles and has three alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

