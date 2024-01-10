Local

Aliquippa School District submits appeal to PIAA after football team moved to 5A

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa School District submitted its official appeal to the PIAA on Tuesday after the decision to move the football team from class 4A to 5A.

The decision, based on the PIAA’s competition classification formula, was announced last week.

Last Friday, Rep. Mark Matzie said he’s introducing legislation that would analyze the policy, practices, finances and structure of the PIAA.

There is no timeline on when Aliquippa will have an answer on the appeal.

