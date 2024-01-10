Aliquippa School District submits appeal to PIAA after football team moved to 5A

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa School District submitted its official appeal to the PIAA on Tuesday after the decision to move the football team from class 4A to 5A.

>> Aliquippa football to be moved to Class 5A after winning championship, PIAA says

The decision, based on the PIAA’s competition classification formula, was announced last week.

Last Friday, Rep. Mark Matzie said he’s introducing legislation that would analyze the policy, practices, finances and structure of the PIAA.

>> State lawmaker calls for investigation into PIAA after decision to move Aliquippa football to 5A

There is no timeline on when Aliquippa will have an answer on the appeal.

