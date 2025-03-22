Aliquippa police looking for man accused of attacking woman, stealing her child’s Xbox

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman and stole from her child.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said officers were called to Main Avenue in West Aliquippa at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman with visible injuries told them Patrick Anderson, 27, had choked and assaulted her.

Officers said Anderson stole an Xbox that belonged to the victim’s child before leaving. He was not in the area when they arrived.

Police searched a house on Ross Street in Aliquippa in an attempt to find Anderson but he was not there.

He faces strangulation, simple assault, theft and harassment charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-378-8000.

