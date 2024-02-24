All 30 dogs rescued from Armstrong County property adopted, Humane Animal Rescue Pittsburgh says

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh shared a heartwarming update for the 30 dogs it helped save from a property in Armstrong.

The rescue says the “Armstrong County 30″ have found their forever families.

These dogs were among 70 animals rescued from “severely unsanitary” conditions with inadequate shelter back in December. Some of the rescued dogs were heavily matted and caked in feces, dirt, urine and rocks.

“The journey from rescue to adoption was not without its challenges, but the community’s collective effort and unwavering support paved the way for these dogs to experience the warmth and love they so rightfully deserve,” the rescue’s update reads in part.

In recognition of these resilient dogs, HARP shared the success stories of some of the dogs. Like Turkey, now Daisy Jones, who has become fast friends with another HARP alumni, Kodi. Or Conor, formerly Daryl, who came out of his shell and is living his best life with a chihuahua and kitty sisters.

Two Armstrong County Humane police officers also presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the team at HARP to recognize their pivotal role in helping the dogs.

