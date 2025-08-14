All customers under boil water notice in Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All customers in the Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson are under a boil water notice due to a water main break that has increased the risk of microbial contamination.

Thursday’s water main break depleted water storage tanks, leading to the potential loss of positive pressure, MATR officials say. Repairs are underway, and a water conservation notice is also in effect.

Residents are told not to drink the water without boiling it first, as the loss of positive water pressure could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.

Customers are told to bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before use, or to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Water that’s not properly treated may contain disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

Guardians of infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are advised to seek medical advice regarding the water.

For guidelines on reducing infection risk, call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

The MATR can be contacted for more information at 412-923-2411.

