Allegheny College launches $250M capital campaign

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny College, located about an hour-and-a-half’s drive north of Pittsburgh, announced on Monday the launch of its newest $250 million capital campaign.

The campaign, titled “In for Allegheny: Our Pathway Forward,” is the largest in the private college’s 209-year history, according to a release. So far, $125 million has already been raised towards the goal, and the campaign is set to run through June 2027.

“One should not underestimate the collective power of this historic liberal arts college,” Allegheny College President Ron Cole said in a release. “‘In for Allegheny: Our Pathway Forward’ celebrates Allegheny College pride by creating an alignment of shared purpose that ultimately is bigger than all of us individually. We are investing in and will be bold in our focus on academic excellence and outcomes that are relevant to students, our region and our world.”

