Allegheny County chief public defender fired after being put on administrative leave

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The head of the office responsible for defending the majority of people in court in Allegheny County has been fired.

Channel 11 told you about Lena Bryan-Henderson, Allegheny County’s Chief Public Defender, being put on paid administrative leave amid an investigation back in April.

Bryan-Henderson confirmed to Channel 11 that she was fired on Wednesday.

In a previous statement, she denied the 25 allegations that resulted in her being put on administrative leave.

“To date, none of the allegations — even if presumed true, which they are not — justify the decision to place me on administrative leave, nor the manner in which it was carried out," the statement read in part.

The circumstances of why she was fired weren’t immediately made clear. Bryan-Henderson is holding a news conference on Thursday about the situation.

