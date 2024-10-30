Allegheny County election officials respond to viral video of voters in South Park

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Elections officials released a statement Wednesday responding to a viral video questioning the process at a satellite voting location in South Park.

This is one of several locations across the county where registered voters can obtain and fill out mail-in ballots.

One of the viral posts on X alleges non-American citizens cut the line and were directed through the voting process by a group of translators.

County officials responded to the social media claims, saying a group of registered voters went to the South Park Satellite Election Office on Oct. 26 to apply for mail-in ballots and needed the assistance of translators. There was a brief conversation between the voters, their translators and a County employee.

According to Allegheny County, the employee provided instructions that elderly and disabled people were allowed to sit while they waited for their applications to process, while the able-bodied voters returned to the back of the line. Those who needed the assistance of a translator were able to use their translator to help them through the process.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 21. Anyone who requested a mail-in ballot this past weekend only would have been given a ballot if they were already registered, county officials said.

