Local

Allegheny County election officials respond to viral video of voters in South Park

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Voting booth (WPXI) Voting booth (WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Elections officials released a statement Wednesday responding to a viral video questioning the process at a satellite voting location in South Park.

This is one of several locations across the county where registered voters can obtain and fill out mail-in ballots.

One of the viral posts on X alleges non-American citizens cut the line and were directed through the voting process by a group of translators.

County officials responded to the social media claims, saying a group of registered voters went to the South Park Satellite Election Office on Oct. 26 to apply for mail-in ballots and needed the assistance of translators. There was a brief conversation between the voters, their translators and a County employee.

According to Allegheny County, the employee provided instructions that elderly and disabled people were allowed to sit while they waited for their applications to process, while the able-bodied voters returned to the back of the line. Those who needed the assistance of a translator were able to use their translator to help them through the process.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 21. Anyone who requested a mail-in ballot this past weekend only would have been given a ballot if they were already registered, county officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say
  • 1 killed, several others injured in Fallowfield Township crash
  • Local pediatrician offers insight as walking pneumonia surges
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read