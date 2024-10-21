Allegheny County Elections launches ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest for students

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Elections is accepting entries for its first “I Voted” sticker contest.

The contest is open to all ninth to 12th-grade students who live in Allegheny County.

“With all the attention on elections this year, it is the perfect time to launch a sticker contest to get people excited to vote in 2025 as well. We can’t wait to see what instantly iconic ‘I Voted’ designs the students of Allegheny County come up with. Artists should tap into their creativity and love of democracy and show us what they’ve got,” County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Designs must contain the phrase “I Voted” on a 2-inch circle. Entries must be nonpartisan and not include any trademarks or copyright images.

Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian’s consent to enter the contest.

Entries are due by Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to learn more or submit an entry.

