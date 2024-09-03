Local

Allegheny County entertainment park to host free, family-friendly trunk-or-treat event

By WPXI.com News Staff

LEETSDALE, Pa. — An Allegheny County go-kart track will turn into a kids-friendly spooky trick-or-treat trail this fall.

For the first time, Three Rivers Karting is turning its indoor go-kart track into a haunted trail where kids and families can collect treats from “not-so-spooky” characters at pit stops.

The free trunk-or-treat event takes place on Oct. 23 from 6-9 p.m. and features music, costume concerts, decked-out cars and more.

