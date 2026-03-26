Allegheny County gun violence task force makes arrests, seizures as NFL Draft nears

Roughly a month out from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, authorities have been working to keep illegal guns off the streets.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday’s Office says the Allegheny County Gun Violence Task Force has made several arrests and seized guns this month, as thousands of football fans are about to descend on the area.

>>> The NFL Draft is approaching in Pittsburgh. Here’s what we know about the campus so far <<<

“With the NFL Draft on the horizon — and the expected gathering of hundreds of thousands of football fans in Pittsburgh — we have collaborated with partners in recent weeks to remove dozens of firearms and dangerous offenders from western Pennsylvania communities,” Sunday said. “While this sweep was contained to Allegheny County, we have made significant busts there and in neighboring counties that will go a long way in improving public safety.”

On Tuesday, the AG’s office says, multiple agencies executed a search warrant on Etna Street in McKees Rocks after juveniles posted photos of multiple guns on social media.

Authorities found three guns, including one that was stolen; magazines, ammo and marijuana and ecstasy pills. Two juveniles are now facing charges.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> First official renderings released for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

On March 19, a search warrant on Dorothy Drive in Rankin yielded a Glock 9mm pistol, as well as magazines and ammo. Jailen D. Mitchell, 19, is facing charges in connection, officials say.

A day before, authorities executed a search warrant on Greenbush Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood, where they seized two guns, including one that was stolen, and a laser attachment.

Authorities charged 18-year-old Daonte King, who had an outstanding warrant, and arrested his mother, Shantese Skrine, on a felony warrant, officials say. She’s also facing charges in connection with items found during the search.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Neighboring counties expect a financial boost from NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Officials say these actions follow enforcement across Allegheny, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties that have yielded more than 50 guns and many arrests since 2026.

“Serving on the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Gun Violence Task Force, alongside leaders like Attorney General Dave Sunday, is a responsibility my department members take with deep pride,” Allegheny County Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel said. “The recent seizures of illegal firearms, and the arrests connected to those weapons, are the result of relentless teamwork and a shared commitment to protecting our communities. Every gun taken off the street represents a life potentially saved, a neighborhood made safer, and a clear message that we will not allow violent crime to take root in our Commonwealth.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group