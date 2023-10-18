Allegheny County Jail accused of negligence, discrimination in lawsuit over autistic inmate’s death

PITTSBURGH — The family of a man who was found unresponsive at the Allegheny County Jail last September and died a day later have filed a lawsuit.

Anthony Talotta, who had autism and was diabetic, died after being incarcerated for less than two weeks.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges he suffered in septic shock for hours following an infection in his foot.

Allegheny Health Network is named in the lawsuit along with Dr. Wilson Bernales, the jail physician, and Donald Stechschulte, the jail medical director.

The lawsuit alleges Talotta was provided inadequate medical care and that jail policies discriminate against those with disabilities. It also points out that Bernales’ license was suspended in several states before he was hired in Allegheny County.

Bernales told the Associated Press he has never had any malpractice issues. He called the license issues in other states “administrative concerns.”

Channel 11 spoke to the attorney for Talotta’s family, who had some strong words for the people meant to provide care for inmates.

“If you want to take on a contract and go into that jail....because you know he will, and die.” said attorney Alec Wright.

At least 17 people died at the Allegheny County Jail between March 2020 and September 2022.

Allegheny Health Network declined to comment, citing active litigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group