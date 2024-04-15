Allegheny County to launch pilot program to connect seniors with aging services

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County is starting a pilot program to expand community member’s access to Older Adult Services.

In a release, the county says its Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging is launching a service that allows for text messages, voice calls and email in up to 80 languages. It rolls out on April 17 with a text to all seniors in the county registered with the department’s SeniorLine database.

The county hopes this platform will help communicate information about its services, provide referrals and quickly collect survey data for service feedback.

The text messages will appear on phones as “Allegheny Aging” and come from the phone number 412-356-9046. They are not used for solicitations or requests for payment. Residents can opt out of the communications.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group