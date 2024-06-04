Allegheny County police searching for man they say fled court hearing after bond revoked

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to look out for a wanted man they’re actively looking for.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says Brandon Cohen, 27, appeared before a judge in Clairton on Tuesday for a simple assault charge involving a domestic dispute. During that court hearing, the judge revoked Cohen’s bond. Cohen fled from the office and has been at large ever since.

Police describe Cohen as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. It’s not known the last clothes he was seen wearing.

Anyone with information on where Cohen is should call 911.

