An online lottery player in Allegheny County just won big!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it recently awarded nearly $482,000 to a MONOPOLY Property Payout player.

The game is a connect-style game where players have the chance to win an instant cash prize, multiply the total won up to 10 times and a chance to activate five different bonus games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group