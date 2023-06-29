Allegheny County telecommunications officer facing child porn charges

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A telecommunications officer with Allegheny County Emergency Services is facing child pornography charges.

According to a news release, police in Tampa, Florida contacted Allegheny County detectives in reference to a child pornography case they were investigating.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at the home of Robert Bookshar, 46, of Turtle Creek.

Detectives found several electronic devices that had images and videos of child pornography. Bookshar was arrested.

Allegheny County Emergency Services said Bookshar was hired in Nov. 2014. He has been placed on indefinite unpaid leave in light of the charges.

Bookshar is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. He is at the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

