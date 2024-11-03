Man killed in early morning Stowe Township shooting

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Stowe Township.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of a shooting inside a home on McKinnie Avenue after 4:30 a.m.

First responders found a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

