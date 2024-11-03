Katy Perry, D-Nice among performers at Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh on Monday

PITTSBURGH — The artists performing at a Vice President Kamala Harris rally on Monday in Pittsburgh have been announced.

Harris is scheduled to hold a “Get Out the Vote” concert in Pittsburgh on Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be joined by performers D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Point State Park, but Channel 11 has learned that the location is moving.

A new location for the rally has not yet been announced. For more information on registering for the event, click here.

Harris will also hold a similar rally in Philadelphia on Monday. The Harris-Walz campaign says the concerts are part of a series of simultaneous events in battleground states to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump will also hold a rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. His event is scheduled to take place at PPG Paints Arena at 6 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

