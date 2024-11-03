Local

Katy Perry, D-Nice among performers at Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh on Monday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Election 2024 Harris Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The artists performing at a Vice President Kamala Harris rally on Monday in Pittsburgh have been announced.

Harris is scheduled to hold a “Get Out the Vote” concert in Pittsburgh on Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be joined by performers D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Point State Park, but Channel 11 has learned that the location is moving.

>>> Upcoming Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh expected to be relocated, sources say

A new location for the rally has not yet been announced. For more information on registering for the event, click here.

Harris will also hold a similar rally in Philadelphia on Monday. The Harris-Walz campaign says the concerts are part of a series of simultaneous events in battleground states to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump will also hold a rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. His event is scheduled to take place at PPG Paints Arena at 6 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Upcoming Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh expected to be relocated, sources say
  • SMU cornerback leaves game vs. Pitt in ambulance after injury
  • 2 men accused of trying to scam 75-year-old Fayette County man out of over $25K
  • VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton, Eric Trump visit local communities as Election Day quickly approaches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read