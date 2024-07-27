Allegheny County

New basketball court opened in East Allegheny Commons Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A new basketball court is now open in Pittsburgh.

The court is located right across from the Sue Murray Pool in the East Allegheny Commons Park.

Other city officials joined Mayor Ed Gainey and Councilman Bobby Wilson for the opening of the court shortly after noon on Friday.

“It’s important that we invest in our kids and provide them a safe place to have fun. This basketball court represents our commitment towards violence prevention and giving our youth an opportunity to grow up healthy in a city that wants them to thrive,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Lighting and a playing surface were also added to the area.

