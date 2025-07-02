Allegheny Health Network facilities going cashless for medical payments

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network is going cashless.

As of July 7, AHN will no longer accept cash or check payments for medical services.

The change will impact doctors’ offices, AHN hospitals and urgent care centers.

Debit cards and major credit cards can be used to pay.

AHN said non-medical facilities at their locations, such as parking areas, cafeterias, vending machines and gift shops may still accept cash.

