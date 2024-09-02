Allegheny Valley Hospital union members vote to authorize strike

PITTSBURGH — A second Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospital is facing a potential work stoppage.

On Friday, Allegheny Valley Hospital union members, represented by SEIU Healthcare PA, voted to authorize a strike. The nurses and hospital workers are calling on ANH to improve pay and invest in ways to recruit and retain frontline staff.

This is the second AHN hospital to announce a potential work stoppage in as many weeks. Last week, nurses at West Penn Hospital voted to authorize a strike.

>>>> West Penn Hospital union nurses vote to authorize strike

The union says West Penn needs to add 100 registered nurses to meet growing patient needs.

This is the first time two regional hospitals within the same health system have authorized strikes concurrently, which the union says could lead to a walkout of over 1,100 staff.

Dates for strikes at either hospital have not yet been set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group