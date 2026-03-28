Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Western Pa.

IMPERIAL, Pa. — Amazon is celebrating the launch of a new same-day delivery facility in Western Pennsylvania.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the facility in Imperial on Friday, and we got a look inside.

This new facility is a milestone for the region, as it brings Amazon’s robotics and same-day grocery delivery to Western Pennsylvania for the first time.

Many deliveries can be made in under five hours, and some within an hour, although there could be extra fees on some same-day deliveries.

“Previously, customers may have received delivery times of one to three days, and I always equate it to a mother who needs diapers for their kids, maybe they didn’t have the ability to go to a local store, and so we provide the ability to get it to them before nap time,” site leader Sam Nepo said.

Even with the use of robotics, officials say the operation still adds jobs.

“Again, you may say, ‘hey, if robots are doing all the work, what’s going to happen to the jobs?’“ Rep. Valerie Gaydos said. ”Well, that’s the beauty of this. These machines require people to operate them, and they also need people to fix them."

We’re told there are more than 300 employees at the site.

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