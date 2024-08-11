Ambridge woman hosts clothing giveaway in honor of her mother who died from cancer

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A Beaver County church held a clothing giveaway for anyone in need.

Volunteers in Ambridge gave out bags for attendees to fill with clothes for kids and adults.

The giveaway was held at the Allison Park Church on Merchant Street.

Titian Humphries, a church member, started the giveaway to honor her mother who died from cancer in 2008.

“I’m here to help anyone that is in need. That’s why it’s dear to my heart because my mother struggled a lot so I just want to help the people that are out here struggling,” Humphries said.

More giveaways are planned for the future with the next one expected to be held before Thanksgiving.

