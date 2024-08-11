Local

Ambridge woman hosts clothing giveaway in honor of her mother who died from cancer

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ambridge woman hosts clothing giveaway in honor of her mother who died from cancer A Beaver County church held a clothing giveaway for anyone in need. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A Beaver County church held a clothing giveaway for anyone in need.

Volunteers in Ambridge gave out bags for attendees to fill with clothes for kids and adults.

The giveaway was held at the Allison Park Church on Merchant Street.

Titian Humphries, a church member, started the giveaway to honor her mother who died from cancer in 2008.

“I’m here to help anyone that is in need. That’s why it’s dear to my heart because my mother struggled a lot so I just want to help the people that are out here struggling,” Humphries said.

More giveaways are planned for the future with the next one expected to be held before Thanksgiving.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling
  • 120-mile detour in place due to Pennsylvania Turnpike closure this weekend
  • Man causes ‘extensive damage’ to Allegheny County Jail door in attempted break-in, police say
  • VIDEO: Girl who survived crash that killed her father, siblings gifted dream trip to see Taylor Swift
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read