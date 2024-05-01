American Eagle Outfitters inks biggest new office deal of the year — in New York City

NEW YORK — American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is making what is considered the biggest office move of the year so far in New York City.

Various published reports indicate the fashion retailer, which maintains its corporate headquarters at the SouthSide Works here in Pittsburgh, has committed to a total of a little more than 338,000 square feet of office space in Manhattan at 63 Madison Ave., a building owned by a firm called George Comfort & Sons.

The company confirmed the move in a prepared statement, clarifying it will continue to maintain its local offices along with its new one in New York.

