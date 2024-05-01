Local

American Eagle Outfitters inks biggest new office deal of the year — in New York City

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

The headquarters of American Eagle, located at the SouthSide Works in Pittsburgh. The headquarters of American Eagle, located at the SouthSide Works in Pittsburgh. (NATE DOUGHTY/Pittsburgh Business Times )

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

NEW YORK — American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is making what is considered the biggest office move of the year so far in New York City.

Various published reports indicate the fashion retailer, which maintains its corporate headquarters at the SouthSide Works here in Pittsburgh, has committed to a total of a little more than 338,000 square feet of office space in Manhattan at 63 Madison Ave., a building owned by a firm called George Comfort & Sons.

The company confirmed the move in a prepared statement, clarifying it will continue to maintain its local offices along with its new one in New York.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Black Pittsburgh police recruits eliminated after psychological testing
  • Dad speaks out as 2 children recover after falling from 3rd-story window in White Oak
  • Pittsburgh Pride 2024 moved to different location after access denied at Point State Park
  • VIDEO: ‘A really big Pennsylvania issue’: U.S. House passes bill with fix for uncapped natural gas wells
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read