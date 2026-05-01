Analyst shares Kentucky Derby predictions with Channel 11

It’s the 152nd run for the roses this weekend.

The Kentucky Derby is tomorrow at Churchill Downs and you’ll see it on Channel 11.

Derby analysts say the race could go several ways.

The betting favorite is a horse Steelers fans will easily get behind. “Renegade” enters the race with five-to-one odds.

However, he’ll begin in the unlucky post position number one. No horse has won from that position since 1986.

NBC’s Steve Kornacki tells Channel 11 that he has changed his pick to win several times and probably will several more times by post time.

Channel 11 asked him what makes the Derby appointment viewing so popular for so many.

“You are kind of feeling that anticipation build all day and you’re going to have 20 horses out there, and you’re trying to figure out how they stack up against each other. Trying to find that long shot that nobody else has and everybody around you is going to have a different opinion and something else they’re looking for,” Kornacki said. “Then finally, at 7 o’clock, they get in the gate and they go and they call it the most exciting two minutes in sports and I think it absolutely is.”

For what it’s worth, his picks were either the Puma or Potente.

You can see all of the action from the Kentucky Derby on Channel 11 on Saturday. Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and the race is expected to start at around 6:57 p.m.

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