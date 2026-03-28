Anchor, 11 Investigates reporter Jatara McGee named one of Pittsburgh Courier’s ‘Fab 40 Under 40′

PITTSBURGH — One of Channel 11’s own received a special recognition on Friday.

Anchor and 11 Investigates reporter Jatara McGee was named one of the Pittsburgh Courier’s “Fab 40 Under 40.”

The award celebrates African American men and women who motivate and inspire others through their leadership and vision.

Channel 11 congratulates Jatara on the well-deserved award!

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