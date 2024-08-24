Andrew McCutchen meets baby named after him

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh baby got to meet one of his biggest fans on Friday.
Andrew McCutchen went out to meet Cutch Lundquist, a baby who was named after him last month, before the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pirates fans name baby ‘Cutch’ after Andrew McCutchen, prompts response from the Bucs star
Cutch, meet... Cutch!— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 23, 2024
A fan named his son after Andrew McCutchen and the rest is history 💛 pic.twitter.com/EkpiVoG24C
McCutchen said he had never met another human being named “Cutch.”
He gave the family a pair of cleats and some smiles.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group