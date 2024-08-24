Andrew McCutchen meets baby named after him

Local

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh baby got to meet one of his biggest fans on Friday.

Andrew McCutchen went out to meet Cutch Lundquist, a baby who was named after him last month, before the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday.

McCutchen said he had never met another human being named “Cutch.”

He gave the family a pair of cleats and some smiles.

