Andrew McCutchen meets baby named after him

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh baby got to meet one of his biggest fans on Friday.

Andrew McCutchen went out to meet Cutch Lundquist, a baby who was named after him last month, before the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pirates fans name baby ‘Cutch’ after Andrew McCutchen, prompts response from the Bucs star

Cutch, meet... Cutch!



A fan named his son after Andrew McCutchen and the rest is history 💛 pic.twitter.com/EkpiVoG24C — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 23, 2024

McCutchen said he had never met another human being named “Cutch.”

He gave the family a pair of cleats and some smiles.

