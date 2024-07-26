Local

Pirates fans name baby ‘Cutch’ after Andrew McCutchen, prompts response from the Bucs star

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pirates fans name baby ‘Cutch’ after Andrew McCutchen, garnering response from the Bucs star

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A pair of Pittsburgh Pirates superfans welcomed a baby this week and named him after star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Baby Cutch, the Lundquist family’s third child, was born Tuesday at UPMC Magee.

Father Jordan Lundquist shared a photo on X, saying, “Could somebody on the Pirates let @TheCUTCH22 know we named our 3rd child after him? This is Cutch Lundquist.”

The post had enough attention to garner a response from McCutchen himself.

“Well now I need to meet Cutch!” McCutchen said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 teenagers charged in Industry triple stabbing
  • Kennywood closes rollercoaster after photo appears to show cinderblocks supporting part of the ride
  • Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating
  • VIDEO: Kennywood closes rollercoaster after photo appears to show cinderblocks supporting part of the ride
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read