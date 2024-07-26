Pirates fans name baby ‘Cutch’ after Andrew McCutchen, prompts response from the Bucs star

PITTSBURGH — A pair of Pittsburgh Pirates superfans welcomed a baby this week and named him after star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Baby Cutch, the Lundquist family’s third child, was born Tuesday at UPMC Magee.

Father Jordan Lundquist shared a photo on X, saying, “Could somebody on the Pirates let @TheCUTCH22 know we named our 3rd child after him? This is Cutch Lundquist.”

The post had enough attention to garner a response from McCutchen himself.

“Well now I need to meet Cutch!” McCutchen said.

Well now I need to meet Cutch! — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) July 25, 2024

