Andy Warhol’s stolen works sought by Pittsburgh FBI

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Andy Warhol Andy Warhol print, "Campbell's Soup Cans" are being sought by the FBI (FBI Pittsburgh)

FBI Pittsburgh is looking for stolen Andy Warhol prints.

The silk screens of Warhol’s infamous “Campbell’s Soup Cans” are in the FBI National Stolen Art File.

Other Warhol works listed include a print of Marilyn Monroe, a portrait of Mick Jagger and a print of Madonna.

Anyone with information can go to http://tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Access the National Stolen Art File here.

