Andy Warhol’s stolen works sought by Pittsburgh FBI

FBI Pittsburgh is looking for stolen Andy Warhol prints.

The silk screens of Warhol’s infamous “Campbell’s Soup Cans” are in the FBI National Stolen Art File.

Have you seen these missing Andy Warhol soup can prints? These silk screens are in the #FBI National Stolen Art File. Report information on these prints and any other missing artwork at https://t.co/AoP0WgKFiX or 1-800-CALL-FBI. #FindArtFriday pic.twitter.com/GLHyffbaUM — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) May 24, 2024

Other Warhol works listed include a print of Marilyn Monroe, a portrait of Mick Jagger and a print of Madonna.

Anyone with information can go to http://tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Access the National Stolen Art File here.

