Animal Friends shares tips for keeping pets safe during extreme heat

People are not the only ones who will be impacted by this week’s hot weather; pets will also be feeling the heat.

Experts say to keep your pets safe, try to limit their time outside.

The best time to go outside is early in the morning or in the evening.

If you do take your dog outside or go for a walk, try to stay on grassy areas and away from hot concrete.

“Short potty breaks, staying on the grass, you can always use your hand to feel the concrete or the asphalt to feel how hot it is. Again, going outside earlier in the day or later in the evening,” Animal Friends Chief Shelter Operator Katie Vecchi said.

Experts say that after a walk, make sure your dog has lots of water and a cool place to lie down.

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