Another blown lead: Pirates storm back but fall to Guardians after bullpen struggles

Despite a huge fifth inning to erase an early deficit, the Pittsburgh Pirates came out on the losing end, falling 10-8 to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday night.

Recap

Bailey Falter immediately found himself in trouble in the bottom of the first after a leadoff double and a walk. After retiring the next two batters, Josh Naylor brought home both runners with a double.

The Guardians (77-58) extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning on an Austin Hedges squeeze and a Steven Kwan two-out single.

The Pirates (62-72) responded by sending 10 men to the plate in a six-run top of the fifth. Oneil Cruz got the Pirates on the board with a two-run single to right. Andrew McCutchen, fresh off the injured list, followed with a two-run double to deep center to even the score at 4-all.

