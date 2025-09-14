Another error by Oneil Cruz allows Nationals to edge Pirates 4-3

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz’s 11th error of the season allowed the Washington Nationals to score the winning run in the eighth inning as they rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Sunday at Nationals Park in Washington.

The Pirates (65-85) lost two of three games against the Nationals (62-87) and have dropped eight of their nine games overall.

The Nationals snapped a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning when James Wood drew a leadoff walk from Issac Mattson (4-2) and Lile hit a double. Wood scored when Cruz allowed the ball to roll under his glove.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group